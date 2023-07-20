Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Watch the Matildas on the big screen in Crown Street Mall

By Newsroom
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This blast from Cailin Foord's Matildas past is from 2012 when they played New Zealand at WIN Stadium. On July 20, you can watch their World Cup opener in Crown Street Mall. File picture by Orland Chiodo
This blast from Cailin Foord's Matildas past is from 2012 when they played New Zealand at WIN Stadium. On July 20, you can watch their World Cup opener in Crown Street Mall. File picture by Orland Chiodo

It's only hours away but if you're keen to share a Women's World Cup experience with Wollongong, head to the Crown Street Mall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.