Watch the Matildas on the big screen in Crown Street Mall

It's only hours away but if you're keen to share a Women's World Cup experience with Wollongong, head to the Crown Street Mall.
A live, family-friendly pop-up site will show all the live action from Stadium Australia as the Matildas face the Republic of Ireland from 8pm.
Not only is there the lure of a big crowd but there's also the Thursday Night Markets to help football fans sustain themselves through the 90 minutes.
"Wollongong's a proud sporting city and we have a long history and association with the Matildas in our city - from players and supporters to coaching staff, medical staff and administrators," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said.
"We've been listening to the excitement build ... and we know people want a space where they can gather and watch this first match for the Matildas in an open, outdoor area.
"We've heard this request and have worked to coordinate a special live site in the Wollongong CBD.
"This is a free, family-friendly event, and we welcome people of all ages to join us. So, don your green and gold, wear a beanie as it's going to be chilly tonight, and bring your family and friends for a great night out in the city."
