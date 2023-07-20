Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly's attempt to thank staff for working through the council's current dire financial situation got bogged down over whether it really was the worst time in its existence.
At the July 18 meeting, Mayor Reilly moved a mayoral minute thanking the efforts of staff in dealing with the fallout from the Blue Haven saga which threatened the council being placed into administration.
"Their fantastic leadership, efforts, hard work and support have allowed our council and community to function, prosper and improve over the most trying and exhaustive period of our existence since our inception in 1859," Mayor Reilly's motion read.
However, some councillors took issue with the suggestion that it was the council's "most trying and exhaustive period" in its history.
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang acknowledged the "dedication and tenacity" of the staff but objected to how Mayor Reilly had described the last year and a half.
"I understand the mayor's motion is trying to capture how challenging this council term has been and we can only speak to our own experience but the wording about 'since our inception' is difficult to prove and I don't believe should be put on the public record," Cr Renkema-Lang said.
"There have been other extremely challenging periods since our inception in 1859, such as council's failed attempt to establish a tramway from the quarry to the wharf, which resulted in a debt of 8000 pounds that took decades to repay.
"In the early 1970s as detailed in the publication 40 Years of Blue Haven council was in such dire straits financially that the town clerk was not paid for weeks."
She instead suggested an amendment that, in part, struck out those words. She also disagreed with the word "prosper", saying "I think we have got some way to go before we prosper".
Cr Kathy Rice supported the amendment
"I have always been taught to be extremely wary when using words like 'best' or 'worst' unless there is significant amount of justification and facts behind it," Cr Rice said.
"I think it's just best to move away from it."
Cr Stuart Larkins called out the "wordsmithing" going on and was concerned a motion thanking staff may be amended.
Cr Matt Brown agreed, stating it was about praising staff and "anything that takes away from that is really is a criticism of our staff and I don't think that's appropriate".
The Mayor in response stood by his assessment of the current trying times
"With regard to the historic reference I spoke to some former mayors and they totally agreed with me," Mayor Reilly said.
"One of them in particular, that was Neville Fredericks, had to put the rates by 89 per cent - they had no rate capping - and that saved the council then.
"He commented afterwards that those councils were not under performance improvement orders, those councils were not threatened with administration and non existence. I think historically this has been the most difficult period in our council's history since 1859."
The amendment put forward by Cr Renkema-Lang was lost, with only herself Cr Rice and Cr Jodi Keast supporting.
Mayor Reilly's original motion was then passed unanimously.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
