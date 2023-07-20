A man whose eyebrow was bitten off in a Wollongong street fight has been praised as "gallant", despite also being sentenced for his part in the bloody melee.
Mount Warrigal's James Muscat was permanently disfigured in a sickening confrontation outside a Wollongong kebab shop in the early hours of August 14, the violence erupting after a man allegedly threatened to sexually assault his young niece and stepdaughter.
With police arriving to find the 38-year-old's face exposed down to the bone, and the bitten chunk of flesh left lying on the footpath, Muscat was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.
It wasn't the way the night was supposed to go, with Muscat in the Wollongong CBD for a family celebration, Wollongong Local Court heard on Thursday.
He and his adult partner later took the two teen girls for their first big night out on the town.
The group was outside Crown Street kebab shop Omar's at about 2.40am when they crossed paths with two strangers who had just departed nearby Mr Crown nightspot, Jon Waine, 36, and Jeremy Psaila, 34.
Psaila allegedly propositioned the girls for an unwanted threesome, sparking a verbal fight with Muscat.
Psaila is accused of saying, in reference to the girls, "I'll make it happen" and "you can't stop me".
Muscat and his partner objected, with telling the Psaila, "they are 18 and it's their first time out and you're being a sex pest".
In circumstances described in court as "extreme provocation", Psaila allegedly then asked Muscat, "do you want to watch me f--k them in the laneway?".
The stoush turned physical, with Waine accused of repeatedly punching Muscat in the head, and kneeing him in the stomach.
According to police, Psaila then took hold of Muscat and bit him on the forehead, "causing him to lose a significant chunk of flesh from the area. This piece of flesh fell to the ground on the footpath".
The three men broke apart momentarily, after the women intervened.
Video footage played to the court shows Muscat placing his hand on his head, as if discovering the extent of his injury.
The video appears to show Waine further antagonising Muscat, who then lands a kick to Psaila's head, knocking him unconscious. Both men were taken by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital for treatment under police guard.
The court heard patrolling police officers came across the melee in its aftermath. They arrived to see Muscat's exposed skull, with "most of his eyebrow bitten off down to the bone".
Muscat spent a day in hospital undergoing surgery and was later released to police custody and charged with affray.
On Thursday defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble told the court Muscat's decision to kick one of his attackers was the result of "extreme provocation" and shock.
"He was ... in a state of shock at that point of time - he's realising that part of his face ... has been bitten off. He had blood pouring all over his face at the time," she said.
"He's been punched in the head three times, minimum. He's definitely overreacted, but in the circumstances as he's perceived them, it can be categorised as an anger-fuelled lapse in judgement."
The bite and resulting surgery had caused a permanent change to the shape of Muscat's eye, affecting his
The court heard Muscat had turned his life around after a difficult childhood, during which he spent about five years living on the streets.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed to some leniency in sentencing, placing Muscat on a two-year community corrections order.
"Everything that happened that night; it wasn't your fault until you retaliated," she told him.
"I accept that this is not you, and that this is just something that went a bit wrong. What you did was very gallant and very proper, protecting these two girls from those predatory men."
Psaila has previously entered pleas of not guilty to charges of reckless wounding and affray. He remains at liberty on bail, and is due at Wollongong Local Court on August 9 for hearing.
Waine was facing a charge of affray however this was withdrawn and dismissed in Wollongong Local Court in March.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
