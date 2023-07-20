A debate at Kiama Council over cutting down the time councillors could speak dragged on for almost 25 minutes.
"We can make simple things very, very complex if we want to," Mayor Neil Reilly joked at one stage in the debate. "It's just part of our gig."
At the July 18 meeting, councillors were asked to adopt the updated code of meeting practice.
Changes had been made after a Kiama resident complained to the Office of Local Government about the council having a rule limiting councillors' speeches to three minutes, rather than five as stated in the code.
In an attempt to enshrine that existing time limit, Cr Matt Brown moved an amendment to accept the code of meeting practice but changing five minutes to three.
"We've been doing very well with three minutes and we've been getting through our business much better than we were in the past," Cr Brown said.
Cr Mark Croxford agreed, noting the council meetings were completed much faster under the three-minute rule.
"I remind councillors that we had to amend our code of meeting practice so that we could conclude by a certain time because in the early stages of this term of council, council meetings were going into the wee dark hours," Cr Croxford said.
"The move to three minutes was to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the way that we conduct our meetings and I think it's worked well."
Cr Kathy Rice suggested the amendment may be limiting for councillors.
"I feel that if we do this at every meeting it doesn't allow the free participation of councillors," Cr Rice said.
"Often councillors won't speak for anywhere near the three minutes and not every councillor is going to want to speak for five minutes."
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang was happy with a three-minute limit but expressed concern that the code and the amended time limit resolution would "live separately" in the council's policies.
Cr Brown responded to the ongoing debate with "Hooley dooley", suggesting that he could change his amendment to a three-minute limit with an option for five on councillors' approval, if it would help put the matter to bed.
Cr Reilly took Cr Brown's motion off the table and replaced it with his own that read "council endorses the administrative changes to the code of meeting practise and in so doing reduce speaking time from five minutes as recommended to three minutes".
His amendment was lost and then, almost 25 minutes into a debate over shorter speaking times, councillors passed the original motion unanimously.
