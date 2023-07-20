There's a certain brand of cliche we trot out when last-minute actions occur - invariably it revolves around "decision-making at the 11th hour".
Wollongong has improved on that with a decision made even later than that - probably closer to 11:45am if the cut-off was midday.
But regardless, a decision has been made and anyone at a loose end can pop down to a free, family-friendly live site and watch the Matildas first match of the 2023 Women's World Cup.
All of two days ago we wrote an editorial about now being the time for the Illawarra to wrap itself in green and gold - just as we did for the Socceroos' exploits. And it seems a few more establishments have come on board, which is wonderful.
The news the council was indeed getting into the Cup spirit and setting up an outdoor big screen venue dropped after 11am today - after much behind-the-scenes movement, the spokesperson said.
Yep, late in the day but nonentheless a chance for us all to jump aboard the Matildas bandwagon before a ball is kicked.
The participation rates for junior football are immense so it seems only right Australia's favourite national team gets the opportunity of attracting its own audience to a fun night out - even if it is a school night.
And while we're talking school and it seems school holidays have provided a circuit breaker for this years' flu season. Who would've thought?
The number of new cases - especially those in school-aged children - has dropped significantly in the past week, across the Illawarra and the state.
Declines were most marked in the five to 16-year-old age group and decreases in presentations to emergency departments for influenza-like illness were also observed.
Also on the good news front today there's the UOW degree that childcare educator Emma Stevenson is powering through in double-quick time; the Illawarra-based energy start-up that's just launched; and the clever "how to conquer cost-of-living increases" ideas which are sprouting up across our communities.
(Just a quick aside, according to vast swathes of the internet, the term "the 11th hour" has a Biblical origin. For those interested: "And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour they received every man a denarius" is from the Gospel of Matthew. The interest says the passage is a reference to the fact that the workers who took over at the 11th hour of a 12-hour workday received just as much pay at those who had worked all day. Sneaky, eh?)
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
