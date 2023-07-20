A dead shark-ravaged stingray along with a dead shark have washed up on a Shellharbour beach prompting a warning from authorities.
The dead marine animals were found washed up on Shellharbour South Beach on the morning of Thursday, July 20.
"The stingray is likely a smooth stingray, approximately one metre in length. Along with the stingray, a small crested horn shark was also washed up but had no physical signs of attack," a council spokeswoman said.
"It appears approximately two bites were taken [out of the stingray] and the animal appears to be missing about a 40 - 50 cm piece of the rear end of its body."
It comes two days after a dead baby humpback whale was discovered off Flagstaff Hill in Wollongong, with the animal towed into Port Kembla for disposal.
The Shellharbour council spokeswoman said the crested horn shark has since been buried in the dunes by council's natural areas team.
"The stingray was too large to be moved by personnel. Machinery will be brought to the beach to help move it so it can also be buried within the dunes by tomorrow morning," she said.
Council's beaches are not patrolled during winter and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution and consider the conditions before entering the water.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
