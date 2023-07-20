The owners of an East Corrimal fish and chip shop have made the difficult decision to step away from the business after seven years because they say they cannot afford their landlord's request to revamp the shop.
July 30 will mark the last day of trade for RJ's Beach Cafe and Takeaway, which opened on Murray Road in July 2016.
Jeson Esagre, who owns the business with his partner Rosalinda Bayato, said the lease for the store was coming up in October and the landlord wanted to impose new conditions that were too expensive.
Mr Esagre said these specified that they as tenants undertake works in the store, including the installation of a new kitchen and seating area, on top of paying rent.
But after looking into the cost, he said, this would come to about $100,000 - an expense they would not be able to recoup.
In a statement provided to the Mercury through the real estate agent, the owners of the building said "the landlord requested some improvements be made by the tenant, with a view to offer a new lease".
"The tenant declined and preferred to give notice to vacate," it said.
Mr Esagre said he and Ms Bayato were looking to get out quickly and had asked to be released from their lease without any penalties.
He said they had not been given any reasons as to why these improvements were requested, but it felt like the landlord wanted the store to become more like a cafe, similar to their neighbour, Fangerz.
Until this point, Mr Esagre said, they had not had any issues with their landlord and never had to be chased for their rent.
He said he and Ms Bayato were "devastated" to be shutting up their shop - "we don't want to leave" - as were their customers.
Responses to the announcement on social media of their impending closure reflect this, with various comments saying they had the best fish, chips, hamburgers and potato scallops in the region.
One person said their child was in tears at the news about their favourite shop, and this disappointment was echoed by others.
Many wished Mr Esagre and Ms Bayato well on their future ventures.
The couple - whose first jobs were in fish and chip shops, and who previously ran Jim's Fish Cafe in Thirroul - have found something else, but unfortunately for their local customers it is not in the Illawarra.
Instead they will be heading north to Hervey Bay in Queensland, where Ms Bayato's mother lives.
They have thanked their community for their support.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
