RJ's Beach Cafe and Takeaway in East Corrimal closing due to lease conditions

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:20pm
RJ's Beach Cafe and Takeaway owners Jeson Esagre and Rosalinda Bayato inside their fish and chip shop on July 20, 2023. Picture by Robert Peet
The owners of an East Corrimal fish and chip shop have made the difficult decision to step away from the business after seven years because they say they cannot afford their landlord's request to revamp the shop.

