One goal does it: Matildas edge out Ireland to start World Cup with a win

The decision to move the Matildas 2023 Women's World Cup opener was a good one.
Almost 76,000 football fans poured into Stadium Australia to open the biggest football tournament ever played in Australia on Thursday night.
The July 20 match was initially scheduled to be played at the 42,000-capacity Sydney Football Stadium.
But Football Australia and FIFA agreed to take a chance and flip the game to the bigger venue.
Good call.
Mercury reporter Jordan Warren was there. Read his match report here and check out Anna Warr's photos below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.