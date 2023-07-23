Locals of a certain vintage will remember the MagLev proposal - a high-speed train that would run from Sydney to Canberra. And like so many other very fast train promises it came to nothing.
The train would travel at speeds of up to 400km/h via magnetic levitation - which lifted the train off the tracks and reduced friction.
The big thing for Wollongong was that one of the four groups bidding for a federal government project planned on including the city as a stop on the trip between the state and national capitals.
At the time Transrapid, developer of the MagLev technology, didn't have a single train running on a commercial basis anywhere in the world.
That changed in 2002 with the 30-kilometre link between Shanghai and the airport - however, the Transrapid system still has not yet been deployed on a long-distance intercity line.
Back in 1998, MagLev project director Philip Sellars said they would work to bring the train to Wollongong, even if it didn't get the Sydney-Canberra contract.
"We will continue to pull out all the stops to guarantee what the people of the Illawarra desire," Mr Sellars said.
"I have sensed that with all the rumours and propaganda being tossed about, there is an air of despondency in the Illawarra.
"It is timely that I now reassure the people of the Illawarra of our commitment to the project and to the region."
The MagLev was seen as the city's economic saviour - but it's a project that still hasn't happened 25 years later.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.