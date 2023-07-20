Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Nowra

A male cylcist has died after being hit by a car in Nowra on Friday, July 21.
Police were called to the Princes Highway near Kalandar Street just after 5.30am following reports of a crash.
The cyclist was treated by paramedics, however he died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions. Traffic diversions are in place.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.
