The people have spoken.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery sparked a furore in the Illawarra and beyond last week when the Mercury revealed the three-time elected Mayor refuses to award long-reigning UFC world champion Alex Volkanovski the keys to the city.
The Lord Mayor dubbed mixed martial arts "a blood sport" that "provokes violence" and said it was not something he would endorse or what he feels the city of Wollongong "stands for."
It prompted Volkanovski's coach Joe Lopez to label the Mayor a "hypocrite" while also offering 12 months free membership to Freestyle MMA to come and see the benefits of martial arts for young people.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully has called for Volkanovski to be bestowed with the honour, while NSW Premier Chris Minns - whose government is forking out $16 million to bring three UFC pay-per-views to Sydney in the next four years - labeled Cr Bradbery's position as "silly."
A poll conducted by the Mercury reveals it's a view shared by the majority of people in Wollongong and further afield, with 83.88 per cent of more than 1300 respondents saying Volkanovski should receive the keys.
Deputy mayor Tania Brown told the Mercury the either the policy should change, or people can "change the mayor."
Volkanovski landed back in Australia earlier this week following his emphatic TKO win over Mexican Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 a fortnight ago. Having undergone post-fight elbow surgery, the 34-year-old has turned his attention to a rematch with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
UFC president Dan White subsequently confirmed that Makhachev will defend his title against Brazilian former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in October in Abu Dhabi.
A win for Mackhachev could set up a second mega-fight with Volkanovski early next year.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
