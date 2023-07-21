Wollongong's UCI Bike City ambassador Samara Sheppard will ride for New Zealand at the world cycling championships.
Sheppard, who secured her spot with some outstanding performances in Europe in recent weeks, was announced in the NZ team for the mountain bike events at the UCI World Championships in and around Glasgow next month.
Sheppard has been selected and will compete in the women's cross country marathon event on August 6.
The selection is a just reward for the Kiwi native who lives and works in Wollongong and trains around the Illawarra including at our own award-winning Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park.
"I've competed in the UCI mountain bike world champs several times, but this one will be extra special having all the cycling disciplines competing in the same championship over 10 days," Sheppard said.
"I feel proud to have been selected. I prepared well in Wollongong prior to travelling to Europe for a short international campaign to earn my spot, and I'm pleased with my performances and the continuous improvement in each event."
Sheppard has been competing in key lead-up races in Europe, finishing seventh overall in the one of the world's toughest mountain bike races the BMW Hero Dolomites in the famous Dolomites mountain ranges in Italy in June.
Not content with that Sheppard went out and won the famed French marathon mountain bike race, the MB Race, on France's Mount Blanc just two weeks later.
World's selection for these unique championships is a dream come true for the multiple NZ and Oceania champion, who first represented New Zealand at the world championships in Glasgow in 2007.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.