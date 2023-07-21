Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong's Samara Sheppard named in Kiwi cross-country crew for UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Updated July 21 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samara Sheppard will ride for New Zealand at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow next month. Picture by Adam McLean
Samara Sheppard will ride for New Zealand at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow next month. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong's UCI Bike City ambassador Samara Sheppard will ride for New Zealand at the world cycling championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.