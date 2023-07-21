Jeffrey Morgan became homeless at 12 and spent 18 years of his life in and out of custody, but has managed to turn his life around through mental grit.
The Indigenous leadership and mindset coach spoke on Friday, July 21 with the students of Craig Davis College, a Cordeaux Heights school run by charity Youth Off The Streets for young people who have become disengaged from mainstream education.
A seven-year prison sentence became Mr Morgan's last when he decided he was going to have a real crack at life.
He said he had seen things through a different lens - what he called "perception correction" - which led him to shift his direction towards what he really wanted in life.
He started undertaking a university degree in nutrition science, taught himself things he didn't know, and sought to learn from people he came across.
After Mr Morgan was released in 2010, he realised that he had surrounded himself with people who were destructive and had to let them go, even those who he had known a long time.
This earned him judgement, he said, but he learnt how to let go of that and "just say, 'Here's what I want out of my life and here's what I'm going to do'."
"Eighteen years' jail built a lot of resilience for me to be able to step into who I just wanted to be at that point in time, not what other people expected me to be," Mr Morgan said.
As a nutritionist Mr Morgan began doing talks, but after the suicides of his brother and sister he was driven to help people be proud of themselves and build the life they want.
That has led him to build his business, through which he works with a wide variety of organisations ranging from schools and sporting organisations to charities and government departments.
Mr Morgan will visit four other Youth Off The Streets schools to deliver his sessions under a partnership with the charity.
Youth Off The Streets cultural service wellbeing lead Rikka Lamb said Mr Morgan's story would motivate students to thrive.
"The main reason behind [the partnership] is that the schools have a high percentage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people who experience some mental health issues, so we thought it was a great opportunity to involve Jeff," Miss Lamb said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
