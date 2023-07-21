'The disrespect for our program's been average': Soward bullish about Dragons chances ahead of round one

St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward has hit out at the "disrespect" aimed at the Dragons NRLW set-up, urging doubters to give his new-look squad a chance before passing judgement.
The Dragons open their season against reigning premiers Newcastle on Saturday, with only prop Tara McGrath-West, winger-cum-fullback Teagan Berry and young half Zali Hopkins are the only surviving members from the side that went down to the Knights 30-6 at the semi-final stage last season.
The likes of Emma Tonegato, Keeley Davis, Kezie Apps and Taliah Fuimaono headed the list of high-profile departures in a frenzied free agency period.
Soward has secured reigning Dally M Medalist Raecene McGregor, but the departures have seen plenty willing to write the two-time grand finalists' off before a ball's been kicked. Now heading into his third season as coach, Soward had a message for the knockers ahead of round one.
"I think the disrespect for our program's been average from people outside," Soward said.
"Give us a chance to play the season and then judge us at the end of the season. There were so many people that made different decisions for whatever reasons, but I feel like the difference from last year to this year is I've got 24 girls that want to be here for the Dragons no matter what.
"They're not thinking about anything else but winning and winning in the Red V like everyone. When we got these girls that wanted to be at the club, that was the exciting part for me."
There's no doubt the Dragons chances will hinge heavily on McGregor and new halves partner, New Zealand Rugby Sevens gold medalist Tyla Nathan-Wong, but Soward remains equally excited about new faces in a young pack.
"Rae, for me she's the best player in the world, she's the best halfback in the world," Soward said.
"To get her to come across and then pair her with someone like Tyla, it's an exciting time for us. Teagan Berry's moving back to fullback, everyone knows [hooker] Renee Target and how professional she is.
"Some of the forwards, Alexis Tauaneai Ella Koster, these young forwards are going to come in and make big impressions on our pack. Teka (Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa) and Tara (McGrath-West)... it's just a more Jamie Soward style team this year. You look at our edges, I think we're physical on the edges as well.
"I'm really excited, I hope it turns into results for the girls. I want them to feel that winning feeling, but at the end of the day, we know what our program stands for and we know who we are."
Taking on the reigning premiers on the road is a tough first-up assignment, but Soward insists it's one his side is relishing.
"I think it's a really exciting challenge for us and I'm excited to see some of the new girls in Dragons colors," Soward said.
"They've got some big threats, Tamika Upton's one of the best players in the game, Jesse Southwell, their forward pack as well. Early on we just want to start fast, we want to make sure that we complete our sets and get to our kick.
"Off the back of that, it'll build into hopefully some [sort of] performance at the back end where we get some good ball and we're able to score some points. There's a lot of points within our team, we've just got to get up there and give ourselves a chance."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
