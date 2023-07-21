Vincentia family enters city torch relay to say thank you to Legacy

Bridget Shadforth and her family will carry a torch for Legacy through the city streets next week as a way of saying thanks for all its help.
The torch relay will reach Wollongong on Tuesday, starting at MacCabe Park at 11am.
Ms Shadforth and her daughter will come up from Vincentia to walk a leg of the relay; her two teenage sons will also carry the torch on a separate leg.
The family was helped by Legacy after husband and father Kevin - a 32-year veteran of the Royal Australian Navy - was diagnosed with cancer.
He passed away in 2020.
"They've been amazing," Ms Shadforth said of Legacy.
"I buy the kids' new school uniforms and take the receipts into the Nowra office and they reimburse me. Taking little bits of pressure off when they can has just made things a bit easier for me.
"Before we had one of our first big COVID lockdowns, we were needing to buy new laptops for the kids to do home-schooling and Legacy stepped in and bought them for us.
"So that was our first experience with Legacy and they saved us in that regard."
As well as helping financially, Legacy has provided a shoulder to cry on and created support groups of war widows on the South Coast.
"There are too many young widows down here where we are," Ms Shadforth said.
"They [Legacy] organise things so we can get to know each other. That's an added level of support because you've got people who know what you're going through."
The torch relay marks the 100th anniversary of Legacy, starting in Pozieres, France, on April 23.
It arrived in Albany, Western Australia, on May 3 and went to Adelaide, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland before heading down to NSW.
It will eventually finish in Melbourne on October 12.
In Wollongong, it will start at MacCabe Park and head towards the beach, where torch bearers will carry it up the coast to North Wollongong.
Once there the route returns to the city via Harbour and Crown streets, finishing at Wollongong Legacy on the intersection of Market and Regent streets.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
