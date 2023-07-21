The lure of playing semi-final rugby is driving Tech Waratahs and the Shamrocks heading into their round 14 Illawarra District Rugby Union fixture at Saunders Oval on Saturday.
Having forfeited their last-start clash against Avondale, the fifth-placed Tahs (24 points) need to win to stay ahead of the Shamrocks, who are just two points behind their rivals, with five rounds still to play before a top-four is decided.
The importance of the match is not lost on Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion.
"We have top four aspirations, so it is definitely a very important game," he said.
"Them [Tech-Tahs] and Bowral have lost points for not fielding first-grade so that has opened up a little bit of a window for us, which is positive.
"We've got a game in hand as opposed to [fourth-placed] Campbelltown. Campbelltown have to play both Avondale and Shoalies on the run home, and we only have to play Avondale, so we are still in there with a shot, we just have to put our best foot forward."
Trevillion said that started with getting a positive result against the Tech Tahs.
Shamrocks will be near full-strength for the important clash, though will be missing injured starters Harry Devine and Xavier McDevitt.
"It's their old boys day so I'd definitely say they'll be putting two teams on the field tomorrow. I'm expecting a tough game, that's for sure," he said.
"We had a tough encounter in the first round.
"It was actually a close one that we won for a change which was nice. It was 20-all and we scored the winning try pretty much on the bell."
Trevillion backed his opposite number Matt Evans' decision to forfeit Tech Tahs clash against Avondale in first and second-grade.
"I can understand teams having injuries and putting the welfare of the players before the club," he said.
"I know there's a lot of players from the past talk about how they used to play so many grades....but teams are so much bigger, a lot stronger and a lot faster these days, and you do have to look after the welfare of the players, it's really important.
"We had to make a similar call against Avondale. We couldn't field a second-grade team. We still played firsts but I'm genuine in the thought that they couldn't field a team, and the struggles of injuries is real.
"I think having the COVID-layoffs is maybe having an impact on players, not having that residual strength and fitness."
Elsewhere on Saturday reigning premiers Shoalhaven can go one step closer to creating history by going on to win all their regular-season fixtures.
Shoalies can make it 13 wins from as many starts this campaign with a victory over the third-placed Kiama Cows.
In the other match Bowral play Camden.
For the second successive week a team has forfeited against Avondale, with the injury-hit University the latest to pull out of a game against the Wombats.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.