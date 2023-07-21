After a fiery debate about whether UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski should have the keys to Wollongong, a group of Illawarra residents now calling for the city to erect a statue of the athlete.
"This guy needs to be recognised. He is a great sportsperson," Steven Gersbach said.
Mr Gersbach, also known as Captain Convoy, the mascot for Illawarra Convoy Day, started the Change.org petition.
"My idea behind a petition was getting to show him that the Illawarra supports him and then it gives him some sort of recognition," he said.
As of July 21, 115 people have signed the petition to build a statue of Volkanovski in Windang.
"It takes a lot of training, focus, discipline and determination to be skilled without ego. Imagine if everyone was as good as Alex," Megan Sweet said on the petition website.
"Legend! He definitely deserves a statue and the keys to the Gong and Shellharbour!!!"
Another petitioner said the UFC star has always promoted his hometown.
"He deserves it he is always talking about Windang on he's international travels ..it would be great for local tourism," Melissa Milevski said on the petition website.
It was created in light of the debate about whether the sportstar should receive keys to Wollongong City when the Windang local won his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title on Sunday, July 9 in Las Vegas.
While Cr Bradbery appreciates the achievements of the UFC champion he said the issue is with the sport itself rather than the individual.
"It's very close-minded because we're promoting the person not the sport, and we're promoting that it is a sportsperson from the Illawarra doing great," Mr Gersbach said.
"When he has his fights and things coming up, he doesn't trash talk. Fighters they trash talk to him and he's just more about showing what he's got in the ring," he said.
"I'm trying to show [my son] about sportspeople being respectful."
As for the statue itself, he is envisioning a statue on Windang bridge that is similar to the statue of American boxer Rocco 'Rocky' Marciano in Philadelphia.
Even if the statue isn't built, Mr Gersbach hopes the petition will show the sportstar that the community supports him.
A Windang resident who signed the petition said the statue should be erected in Tom Thumb Park, on Windang Bridge or possibly in their front yard.
"Just make it happen," Cheyne Nisbet said on Change.org.
"Volkanovski is a local legend and deserves recognition for his amazing achievements."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.