Northern Districts fell a whisker short of pulling off the upset of the AFL South Coast season in their thrilling last-start loss to premiers Figtree Kangaroos.
Things don't get any easier for the Tigers this Saturday but their coach Mick Montague is relishing the opportunity to lock horns with last season's runners-up Wollongong Bulldogs.
"It's been like that all season, two tough games in a row. At this stage of the season, it isn't a bad thing," Montague said.
"Come finals every game is going to be do-or-die for us so it is good to try and string them together."
While happy his team pushed the Kangaroos all the way last week, the coach said his Tigers needed to improve on that performance to have any chance of beating the Bulldogs at Hollymount Park.
"Figgy probably didn't take their chances early and probably allowed us to get back in the game but on the positive we probably did show that we can match it to that standard. Moving forward for us it is about trying to string it together for four quarters," Montague said.
"Figgy and the Bulldogs are both great teams and have their own different strengths.
"The Bulldogs are probably a bit of a quicker side and run in numbers. We have to watch that switch in play that they use and just surging with their run."
Montague said playing a solid four-quarters of football was important for the Tigers moving forward.
He said the mid-year break allowed some players to return to the Northern Districts side but the team as a whole started slowly against the Kangaroos in their first hit up after the break.
"We were a bit scrappy against Figgy. It will be interesting to see how we go against another top side tomorrow," Montague said.
"Playing I guess tempo footy is probably gonna be a key for us tomorrow. Four quarters of consistent footy would be good for us.
"We know with these top two sides in the comp that they're always going to get on top at some stage. For us it is having those on-field leaders thinking on the spot out on the field, and then working out ways to either limit the damage when they do get on top, and then find a way to negate that as well."
In the other matches on Saturday, Wollongong Lions play the Figtree Kangaroos at North Dalton Park, while Shellharbour City Suns take on Kiama Power at Myimbarr Community Park.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
