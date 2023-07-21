Illawarra Mercury
Tigers relishing another crack at AFL South Coast heavyweights Wollongong Bulldogs

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:45pm
Northern Districts Tigers player Brodie Ryan in action against the Figtree Kangaroos. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Northern Districts Tigers player Brodie Ryan in action against the Figtree Kangaroos. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Northern Districts fell a whisker short of pulling off the upset of the AFL South Coast season in their thrilling last-start loss to premiers Figtree Kangaroos.

