Organisations in the Illawarra are being urged to be proactive in putting their hands up for a grants programme that could offer up to $15 million to those eligible.
RDA Illawarra is providing support to not-for-profit and local government entities which could be eligible for grants between $500,000 and $15 million.
The Australian Government's Growing Regions Program is open for expressions of interest until August 1, 2023.
RDA Illawarra CEO Debra Murphy said now is the perfect time for local groups to seek funding for shovel-ready projects that benefit the whole community.
"The Growing Regions Program allows local applicants in all Illawarra LGAs to put their best foot forward and gain funding to support infrastructure projects worth more than $1 million," she said.
The RDA supported Wollongong City Council in their application for a grant towards an upgrade of Beaton Park tennis courts.
The grant is currently being put to use to renovate 14 tennis courts, including floodlighting and spectator seating.
"This funding can be pivotal to getting community infrastructure completed, boosting funds supplied by the applicants to ensure the project is delivered in a timely fashion.
"It is our responsibility to help the applicants provide an expression of interest that is strategically aligned for the region and best meets the government's criteria for funding," Ms Murphy added.
Ms Murphy said projects eligible for funding consideration for round one of the Growing Regions Program needed to be ready to start construction or upgrades by May 2024 and be completed by December 31, 2025.
