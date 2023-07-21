Illawarra Mercury
Colleagues, community pay tribute to veteran Illawarra cop Sergeant Jack Brown

By Dejana Ristic
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Sergeant Jack Brown receives the applause of his colleagues as he leaves Lake Illawarra Police District one last time. Inset, Superintendent Craig Ireland congratulates him on his 43-year career. Pictures supplied.
One of the Illawarra's longest-serving general duties police who retired after a 43-year career has been drenched in plaudits from colleagues and the community.

