One of the Illawarra's longest-serving general duties police who retired after a 43-year career has been drenched in plaudits from colleagues and the community.
Sergeant Jack Brown was applauded out of the Lake Illawarra Police District offices on Thursday after a 43-year career.
His parting words were brief but meaningful.
"Best of luck to all of you, I hope you all enjoy your career as much as I have, work with people as good as yourselves, and enjoy the time. Thank you very much."
Sergeant Brown received a warm valedictory from Superintendent Craig Ireland.
"Sergeant Jack Brown has chalked up 43 years of street-level operational policing which is certainly something to be very proud of, and something very few police officers are able to achieve," Supt Ireland said.
"The vast majority of Jacks' career has been spent serving the Illawarra community. On behalf of our local community, the Lake Illawarra Police District, and indeed the entire NSW Police Force, I would like to thank Jack sincerely for his dedicated service and wish him all the very best for the future."
And the kind words kept coming from the community on the district's Facebook page.
Bill Lagopodis commented: "Jacko. Was an honour to work alongside you, initially at Port Kembla Police station and Lake Illawarra LAC. Wish you all the very best in your retirement buddy."
Graeme Beckett wrote: "Congratulations Jack on an amazing career, thanks for your friendship and all the advice you have given to everyone who worked with you, thanks for your service, you can sign out of CAD now."
Sergeant Brown, who joined the NSW Police Force in 1980, began as a junior trainee in the metropolitan area until becoming a Probationary Constable at No.2 division (Sydney) the following year.
In 1982 he transferred south - where he has stayed ever since.
After starting at Wollongong, he moved to Port Kembla in 1983, Warilla five years later, back to Sutherland in 1994, and then back to Warilla in 1996. he served out the remaining 27 years of his career at Lake Illawarra Police District.
