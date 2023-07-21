After games against St George and NWS Spirit at their training base Albert Butler Memorial Park, Wolves coach David Carney said the team was looking forward to returning to WIN Stadium to play Sydney FC.
The Wolves will face Sydney in pretty decent form, having lost just the once in their past six matches.
A gritty 2-1 win against Spirit last round was fully deserved despite a slow first half according to the team's coach.
But a return to their usual stomping ground was something Carney was looking forward to. He said it enabled his team to play the best quality football possible.
"The boys are looking forward to playing at WIN Stadium. We play a lot better when we're on a good pitch. We can pass the ball and move the ball quick so the players are all excited.
"It's so important just having a good pitch. You don't have to really concentrate on your first touch as much when you get the ball at WIN. You can sort of look for your next pass whereas at Albert Butler it's bumpy and stuff like that.
"It's (Albert Butler) our home training ground and that but to play on a good pitch, you lift. You see the ball move quicker, you can then concentrate on your movement and your passes instead of on your first touch.
"It's really important also with the way we play. We move the ball really quick around the back and in the midfield to get the ball to the strikers as quick as possible. So you need a good pitch to do that."
Sydney got the better of Wollongong in the first half of the season with a heartbreaking goal in the final stages giving the Sky Blues a 2-1 victory.
The Wolves have jumped up a number of places on the table after some positive results and now sit in the middle of the pack in eighth.
Their opponents Sydney are seven points ahead of them in fifth, so a win for the Wolves will be crucial. There is a real chance the Wolves could finish in the top half of the table, with four of their last six games of the season coming against teams currently below them on the ladder.
Kickoff for the Wolves' match against Sydney is 3pm on Sunday July 23.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
