Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

A return to WIN Stadium welcomed by Carney for Sydney FC visit

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves coach David Carney on the sideline last week against NWS Spirit. Picture by Robert Peet
Wolves coach David Carney on the sideline last week against NWS Spirit. Picture by Robert Peet

After games against St George and NWS Spirit at their training base Albert Butler Memorial Park, Wolves coach David Carney said the team was looking forward to returning to WIN Stadium to play Sydney FC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.