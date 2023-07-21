Norma Saba is a living symbol of hope.
The Fairy Meadow woman has fought off cancer not once, but twice, and has now been named the ambassador of this year's Illawarra Relay for Life.
Mrs Saba was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2008 and underwent surgery to remove her thyroid, as well as iodine radiation which spanned six years.
Then in 2019 she was diagnosed with colon cancer, which had spread to both her lungs and her liver.
This resulted in 12 rounds of intensive chemotherapy and four major surgeries on the affected organs.
But now she is in remission and feeling well.
"Thank God I'm still here to share my story... and help others who are suffering with the disease," Mrs Saba said.
The Illawarra Relay for Life was officially launched on Friday, July 21, with the community invited to join Mrs Saba and others at the event in October to raise money for the Cancer Council.
"I was overwhelmed but I felt very honoured at the same time to be able to give other people hope in life, to keep fighting... until you survive it," Mrs Saba said of becoming this year's ambassador.
Mrs Saba has been participating in Relay for Life since 2008 along with her son Jonathon, who has also shaved his head multiple times to raise funds.
Mrs Saba's husband George now too joins them at the annual event.
She hopes to get the whole community involved in the good cause.
The Illawarra Relay for Life will take place at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus on October 21.
To register or donate, visit the event website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
