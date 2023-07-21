Illawarra Mercury
'It's crazy how fast it's come': Cross-code star Koster's rapid rise to NRLW debut

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 3:59pm
Ella Koster's set to cap a rapid rise up the ranks when she debuts for the Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Morgan Taylor
Ella Koster's set to cap a rapid rise up the ranks when she debuts for the Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Morgan Taylor

It wasn't that long ago that Ella Koster was making her debut for the Steelers at Tarsha Gale Cup level. Six months on, and the teen-aged cross-code star is gearing up for a maiden NRLW appearance.

