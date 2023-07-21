'It's crazy how fast it's come': Cross-code star Koster's rapid rise to NRLW debut

It wasn't that long ago that Ella Koster was making her debut for the Steelers at Tarsha Gale Cup level. Six months on, and the teen-aged cross-code star is gearing up for a maiden NRLW appearance.
It's a rapid rise, but the Albion Park product has always been in a hurry. In March last year she became the youngest player to ever don a NSW Waratahs jumper aged just 16 years and seven months.
She'll now become one of the youngest to ever pull on the Red V when she debuts from the interchange bench against Newcastle on Saturday. It's certainly not something she expected to do so soon despite having inked an NRLW deal without featuring in the NSW Women's Premiership.
"I definitely didn't think it would be so soon," Koster said.
"I'm just so fortunate and grateful and probably just shocked at the moment. I didn't really see it coming. Sowie (coach Jamie Soward) said it would obviously depend on how I train and what I put in, nothing was promised.
"It's really exciting to be able to debut in the first round. It feels like it was only a couple of weeks ago that we finished our Tarsha Gale [Cup] season. It's really exciting being able to get on the big stage now.
"I was only debuting for Tasha Gale at the start of the year, so it's kind of crazy to think how fast it's all come, but I'm really excited for what it's going to bring."
Four new teams entering the NRLW this season has seen Soward mine the rugby ranks for burgeoning stars, with Koster inking a deal alongside fellow former Waratah Margot Vella and Illawarra product Bronte Wilson.
Having grown up a bona fide leaguie, Shellharbour Stingray Koster said the return to the 13-a-side game was a natural one.
"From a young age footy's always been in my family," Koster said.
"My uncles played club footy, my brother plays footy and my family's always loved footy, so I think that was a big thing for me. A couple of weeks before, my debut with the Waratahs I was still playing club footy.
"The Waratahs were so good to me, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity they gave me but, to be honest, I think there's just a better pathway for the girls in league at the moment.
"Both sports are growing so much, but I think league's just growing a bit faster. That was a bit of a deciding factor as to where I could get locked into."
The Super W experience will no doubt prove valuable in the step up to NRLW level, but Koster's still expecting to feel the leap.
"Having that already under my belt definitely helps," she said.
"It makes me a little less nervous to go out there and go against some big girls. It definitely helps to have that experience already.
"It's definitely going to be a bit more physical and definitely faster than what I've experienced. It's just obviously more professional and it's just a different level.
"[Preseason's] been really tough, but everything we've done has been for a reason and when the weekend comes around all the work that we've put in will be shown out there on that stage."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
