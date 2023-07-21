Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The beautiful reason behind Courtney's beaming smile revealed

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Fisher has benefitted from Warilla's latest social housing project and she's a new woman. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Courtney Fisher has benefitted from Warilla's latest social housing project and she's a new woman. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Let's finish the week on a high - with good news stories from our community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.