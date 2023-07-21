The beautiful reason behind Courtney's beaming smile revealed

Let's finish the week on a high - with good news stories from our community.
And, to emphasise the point, we'll juxtapose them against an article from north of the border that fits the "what the hell" category.
Rarely would the opening of 20 new housing units seem like a life-changing event. But rarely do you know the back story of its tenants.
A recently completed social housing project in Warilla, was officially opened today. A welter of politicians were in attendance, as was Courtney Fisher.
Ms Fisher, a wheelchair user, has endured unsatisfactory living conditions for too long.
"It's just really disheartening to go every week looking for rentals and finding absolutely nothing to suit me. It's like the world isn't made for me, I don't fit in it."
No more though.
"For me, this building, being able to live in a two bedroom unit with my partner, to have my little brother stay over, live together independently as a family it's just amazing. You have no idea, it's just life changing," Ms Fisher said.
The block of units will provide homes to people under 24 years and young families who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.
Of course, that's not the housing crisis solved, but, what a meaningful contribution.
Then there's veteran Illawarra cop, Sergeant Jack Brown. He was applauded out of the Lake Illawarra Police District offices on Thursday after a career spanning 43 years.
It wasn't just colleagues praising Sgt Brown, as dozens of people on social media have left kind comments full of gratitude on their thanks for a job well done.
And at the other end of the "wow, humans" spectrum is this story from Queensland.
Days after a dingo mauled a young woman so badly she needed hospitalisation, two women have snapped selfies in ridiculously dangerous situations on K'gari.
One lay herself down next to sleeping dingo pups and snapped, the other posted a video of herself with a dingo saying "this is so cute" as the animal growled and approached her multiple times.
Remarkable.
