It is do-or-die time for the Jamberoo Superoos.
While the Stingrays of Shellharbour have firmly stamped their place in the upper echelon of the Group Seven Rugby League standings, their coach Tom Warner said the team cannot relax going up against a hungry and desperate Jamberoo Superoos side this weekend at Kevin Walsh Oval.
For the sixth place Superoos, it is going to be a back and forth run with the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs in the final weeks.
The Bulldogs jumped the Roos after their win against Albion Park-Oak Flats in round 15, and now hold a finals position for the first time this season.
Only game separates the two sides, Warner knows this will spur a spirited effort from the Roos this weekend.
"It's a danger game for us this weekend, after Jamberoo fell out of the top five they'll be keen on a big one at home to get back into the semi final picture," he said.
"They'll be desperate and that's a dangerous team to go up against."
It has been a injury riddled season for the Superoos, and Warner said the Stingrays can relate to that, having not had their full team in one game this season.
"I think our depth has been massive this year, we still haven't managed to put together a full team on paper," he said.
"After this weekend we would have used 30 players on the books for first grade, so full credit to the boys, they make no excuses, they turn up ready, and find ways to win."
Warner said the side knows they'll have to contain Jamberoo's strong forward pack if they are hoping to secure the two points.
"We have to be patient and enjoy the grind and really be disciplined in both our attack and defence," he said.
Despite their strong record, Warner believes his side still can take another step and continue to grow in the finals weeks of the regular season.
"We are focusing on continuing on getting better and working on the simple things - in semi finals you don't get many opportunities so you have to take your chances when you get them."
"We have to take every game on their merits, and can't look too far ahead, as we've seen in the competition anyone can win on any given day."
The Jamberoo Superoos and Stingrays of Shellharbour will kick off on Saturday, July 22 at 3pm at Kevin Walsh Oval.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
