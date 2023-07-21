'I can finally say I've got my foot in the door': Targett shapes as 2023 surprise packet

Dragons coach Jamie Soward will head into his third season in charge needing to unearth some new stars. There's no shortage of candidates in a new-look squad, but none better positioned for a breakout campaign than crafty No. 9 Renee Targett.
While marquee halves Raecene McGregor and Tyla Nathan-Wong have grabbed most of the attention in a brand new spine, Targett could proved just as crucial stepping into the void left by Jillaroos hooker Keeley Davis' departure.
It's an opportunity the fringe NSW Origin rep has been craving, having largely filled a utility role behind a hooking duo of Davis and Quincy Dodd, the latter having also departed over the off-season.
It's opened the door for Targett to claim her preferred jumper. With the Dragons chances resting heavily on her ability to make it her own, the 28-year-old is determined to make it count.
"This is my third season at the Dragons, so it's been three years that I've been working towards it," Targett said.
"Now I can finally say that I've got my foot in the door and I want to keep it going. I'm not going to stop now. That's the main thing for me, making myself a household name in the hooker position.
"If I had my choice, that's definitely where I'd want to have my home. It's going really well, I'm really excited to play alongside the likes of Rae and Tyla coming over from Union and 'Flash' (Teagan Berry) out the back.
"We're just super excited to combine and see what we can do. We've spent a lot of time working on the system so it's just a matter of us, one believing wholeheartedly in the system, and two getting the buy-in from everyone else around us."
A survivor from the club's 2021 grand final defeat, Targett is one of few returning faces under Soward and said she never had any desire to depart Wollongong.
"Sowie and I have always had a pretty honest and transparent relationship and that's one of the things that kept me coming back," she said.
"I know that I can trust him to give me the honest feedback that I need to make me better. That's ultimately what's going to make me better, honest feedback that I can work on.
"There were a lot of new faces rocking up but that kind of subsided really quickly once we got to know each other. It only took a week and we were all bonding really well and working on those combinations.
"There might have been a little bit of an air of chaos there for a little while, especially when signing windows opened and things like that, but it's settled now and we're all ready and excited to go for round one."
"I'm not going to say it doesn't come up, because it has come up once or twice," she said.
"As a group, we just know it doesn't matter whose name you have on your team, it's who can perform the best as a team.
"That's what we're focusing on, just making sure that we're across all of our systems and trusting each other and hopefully that'll translate onto the field."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
