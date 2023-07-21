A stricken yacht has been pulled from the waters of Wollongong Harbour following its sinking two days prior.
A crane was onsite on the morning of Friday, July 21 for the operation to retrieve the single-hull yacht, called Terrelle.
The boat sank on the morning of Wednesday, July 19 and police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
It was not the first time the same boat has gotten into trouble.
"We've been called to this boat before when it's taking on water," Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW station officer Fletcher Gibson said.
"We've helped pump it out because it hasn't been that bad before. It's also sunk before this."
A boom was put in place around the yacht after its sinking to prevent the spread of a fuel leak.
