A man has been awarded over half a million dollars in damages after he sustained nerve damage at Wollongong Private Hospital which left him "significantly disabled, depressed and in constant pain".
Graham Cleary, 53, underwent an operation at the hospital in July 2020 to remove a piece of bone that had become dislodged during an earlier back operation and was causing him nerve irritation and pain in his left leg.
After the operation Mr Cleary reported no pain in either leg, but the following day, as his bed was being moved between units by two employees, one let go to open a set of doors and the bed struck a wall.
Mr Cleary said he felt a shock through his body and his feet hit the footboard, causing immediate pain and numbness.
He underwent another operation that month as the symptoms persisted in his left leg and it was discovered that a bone graft fragment had become displaced and permanently damaged a nerve.
Mr Cleary claimed Wollongong Private Hospital was negligent and on Friday, July 21 District Court Judge Ann Ainslie-Wallace agreed, ordering the hospital pay damages of $583,711 to cover non-economic and economic losses, superannuation, domestic assistance, future medical expenses, and equipment.
Mr Cleary's hospital bed hit the wall when nurse Denis Egidis and hospital operations manager Clara Gaviria were moving him on July 18, 2020 and Ms Gaviria let go of the bed to hold open a door, which had a faulty magnet that failed to keep it open.
Mr Cleary said as a result of the impact he felt "a big crack" at the base of his spine and a "G force shudder shock all the way up" his body.
Both Mr Cleary and Mr Egidis said the bed was moving at walking pace and was perhaps slowing at the time, but Mr Egidis described the force with which the bed hit the wall as a minor touch.
While two experts thought the bone fragment became dislodged during the operation the day before - the surgeon did not agree - Judge Ainslie-Wallace found it was most probably displaced when the bed hit the wall, noting Mr Cleary's reports of immediate pain and the absence of any complaints prior.
She said no attempt was made to prop open the door to manoeuvre the bed through safely, nor was the bed brought to a stop before Ms Gaviria let go.
The judge also ruled the risk of harm and significant injury to Mr Cleary could have been foreseen.
"There is no doubt that the particular injury suffered by the plaintiff when the bed hit the wall was unusual however it is quite foreseeable that a patient having very recently had back surgery would be significantly injured through the bed colliding with the wall," Judge Ainslie-Wallace said.
While Mr Cleary had existing significant problems with his back, he had hoped to return to work before this injury occurred in the hospital, but the judge determined that he would likely not work again in future.
Mr Cleary also told the court he could not play with his children, did not leave the house, and was limited in what he could do around the house.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
