A man in his 20s has suffered leg injuries in a two-vehicle crash in West Wollongong.
The man was taken by road to St George Hospital in Kogarah following the collision, which occurred on the Princes Highway near London Drive about 8.30pm on Friday, July 21.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were looking to cut into the vehicle to extricate the man, who was trapped by injury.
Paramedics assessed other people at the scene, but they did not need to go to hospital.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
