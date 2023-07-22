Figtree residents are angry that the number of houses in a Figtree development could double via a decades-old application now under consideration.
A request to modify the latest development application is now with Wollongong City Council, and is asking for an increase in the number of lots from 22 to 51.
The latest approval for the 22 lots was stage C of the development, with the extra 29 lots a part of what was proposed for stages C and D.
"This modification seeks to rectify the road and lot layout for all the remaining 51 lots in a manner which improves functionality, bushfire and ecological outcomes throughout the site whilst proposing only minor changes to the Stage C design," the statement of environmental effects said.
The site in question is vacant land bordered by Valley Drive and Terrie Avenue and has a long history of development applications.
The first, when the site was known as the Keira Glen Estate, was lodged in 1989 for 127 lots.
Since then there have been at least seven modifications approved by council.
In a pre-lodgement meeting for this latest application, council staff told the developer Berlandco the latest approval was for the 22 lots of stage C and not for any further stages.
In response, Berlandco sought legal advice, which claimed the modification does not change the nature of the development.
"The council would be satisfied that the proposed modification is substantially the same development as that originally approved," the advice stated.
In April this year, the site was put on the market, with a $20 million price guide.
Paul Wright is one of a number of residents unhappy with the requested modification, which adds in the proposed lots from Stages D and E.
"D and E have never been a proposal, they've never had an approval for that," Mr Wright said.
"That was all from the original concept plan in 1989.
"They have approval for 22 around the edge of the property on the eastern and northern edges because It's not as high a [land] slip area."
With the numerous modifications previously approved, Mr Wright said residents were concerned that previous conditions were being "eroded".
"From a community point of view it's very frustrating," he said.
"How many times do we have to fight the same battle? Nothing is improved in terms of what they propose, they just put a new one in and the council has to react to it."
Still, Mr Wright said residents were taking heart from some other developments, such as the Thirroul Plaza and at Keiraville, being knocked back.
"It seems like if you're look at some other developments happening in the Illawarra, I think council is getting to the point where they're thinking some of these things really need to be assessed on a merits basis and not just pushing these things through," he said.
"Hopefully that'll be the case here."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
