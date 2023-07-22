The planned removal of four trees has led to the Land and Environment Court knocking back a proposed two-storey Mangerton house.
Developer Progenia had taken Wollongong City Council to the court over its refusal of a development application for 33C Woodlawn Avenue.
While issues relating to private open spaces and landscaping were resolved between Progenia and the council, matters of the floor space ratio, tree removal and compliance with the development control plan (DCP) in relation to building height remained outstanding.
Part of the site was subject to a council restriction created under section 88B of the Conveyancing Act, which the court ruling stated "was to ensure the retention of certain trees".
"The s88B instrument restricts the construction of any building on that portion of the subject site," the court ruling stated.
The four trees proposed to be removed all fell within that restricted area.
Progenia said it planned a compensatory planting of 14 new trees and that the court could alter the land restriction set by the council.
In court, the council said the tree removal was not compliant with the DCP, which stated new homes in residential areas "should be sympathetic with the existing character of the immediate locality".
The council also stated the proposal did not comply with the DCP's "character statement" for the suburb, where "the retention of the significant remnant stands of trees is important, in order to maintain the leafy character of Mangerton".
Progenia's lawyer stated its tree removal and retention, "along with its proposals for compensatory plantings would result in a net gain in terms of numbers of trees and tree canopy outcomes" and "would improve the character of the site and locality".
Evidence from arboricultural experts said planting of new canopy trees would take 15 to 20 years to mature and require care from the home owner for that entire time.
Progenia's lawyer claimed the objectives of the DCP could be achieved without the retention of all four trees.
However, in dismissing the appeal, Commissioner Michael Chilcott disagreed, finding "the proposed development is inconsistent with the description of the desired future character of Mangerton" in the DCP.
He found it was also in breach of the DCP requirement that residential development "responds to the existing character and the future character of the area".
"I note that it was the evidence of the arboricultural experts that the replacement plantings proposed by the applicant, would take some 15 to 20 years to reach maturity, and so would also require a similar time to replace fully the level of amenity afforded to local residents by the existing trees," Commissioner Chilcott's ruling stated.
"I further note that this outcome would be predicated on future residents providing on-going maintenance and care of the new plantings."
Commissioner Chilcott found the floor space ratio complied with the development control plan.
As the Commissioner had already ruled the development application be refused due to the tree removal, the issue of building height was not addressed.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.