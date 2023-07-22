Illawarra Mercury
Tree removal not in keeping with "future character: of Mangerton, rules Land and Environment Court

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 22 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 1:00pm
The Land and Environment Court has knocked back a proposed Mangerton house because of plans to remove a number of trees. File picture
The planned removal of four trees has led to the Land and Environment Court knocking back a proposed two-storey Mangerton house.

