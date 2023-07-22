Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Watch as Tech Waratahs celebrate emotional win over Illawarra rugby rivals Shamrocks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 22 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tech Waratahs players went and sang their victory song with their fans after an "emotional" win over Shamrocks on Saturday kept alive the Wollongong-based club's semifinal hopes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.