Tech Waratahs players went and sang their victory song with their fans after an "emotional" win over Shamrocks on Saturday kept alive the Wollongong-based club's semifinal hopes.
The 38-22 win at Saunders Oval came after a week where the glamour Illawarra rugby side "copped it" from within and outside of the club for their decision to forfeit their first and second-grade fixtures against Avondale last week.
Tahs assistant coach Fred Purcell said the team was fired up to put on a good performance for 'old boys day'.
"We spoke about [forfeit drama] as a group. We said there's a lot being said from outside the club and a lot being said from inside the club.
"There were a lot of disappointed old boys and people that built a foundation for the club to be where it is now," he said.
"But, we can't control that anymore. All we can control is our training performances and our game day performances and the boys stood up today."
Purcell added the win was extra special because it kept Tech Tahs in the finals hunt and it came on the day the club was celebrating 'old boys day'.
"It was extra special," he said.
"I said to the boys that everyone sees the premierships on the walls but no-one sees like the 100-nil drubbings that we got when we first started and it was built on the foundation of those premierships that we have on the wall because of the old boys that stuck around and went through the hard times.
"We've made a commitment today and this week that we won't go backwards after what happened last Saturday."
Read more: Battle for Illawarra rugby finals heats up
Purcell praised his forwards for laying the foundation which allowed the Tahs lethal backline to fire.
Inside back Eli Sinoti was especially dangerous, crossing for two of his team's five-tries.
Josaia Dakuitoga, Benni Qoro and Mawutu Akaruru also picked up five-pointers for the home side, with halfback James Eldred finishing with 13 points courtesy of five conversations and a penalty goal.
Shamrocks superstar Jesse Parahi tried his best to keep his team in the contest, crossing for two tries.
Tyreece George scored the visitors other try, with fullback Ryan Schoupp kicking two conversions and a penalty goal.
"Our forwards laid a better platform in the second half which allowed the backline to do what they do," Purcell said.
"Our discipline was poor though. We've got to be a lot better with our discipline, especially when we get to a lead. We should be able to close out a game like that, with better discipline.
"The good thing is that we got a win which keeps our finals' hopes alive.
"We got to win every game, that's the task we've given ourselves. We've got the squad that can do it. We just have to make sure we do everything we can to get there."
One team that is definitely playing finals football is Shoalhaven.
The undefeated reigning premiers hammered the high-flying Kiama Cows 60-0 on Saturday to secure their 13th straight win.
The Brandon and Miller brothers combined scored eight of Shoalies' 10 tries, with Mark Brandon and Will Miller each bagging a hat-trick of tries.
Brandon, the competition's leading pointscorer, added another 25 points to his tally, courtesy of three tries and five goals.
In the other match Bowral upstaged Camden 37-29.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.