Dapto continue giant-killing run with last-gasp miracle

Dapto are for real in 2023, and they have the scalp of the reigning premiers claimed in a thriller to prove it .
Trailing 14-12 with less than three minutes on the clock, skipper Troy Pieper coolly slotted a penalty goal from 40 metres out to lock the scores, but it was Jack Piccirilli's try with 70 seconds left on the clock that sent the Showground into a frenzy.
Having finished his side's first try in remarkable fashion in the first half, the young flyer was released down the touch-line by a neat flick pass from Aaron Gray and finished in the corner to get his side home 20-14 over Collegians.
It made it four wins on the trot for the resurgent Canaries, who've now knocked off Thirroul, Wests and Collies the past three weeks to ignite a season that looked dead and buried on the back of a 1-7 start to the year.
"The mind's are a crazy thing and what these boys have been showing over the last month, the way they've just turned it, the belief that they've got, to do what they've just done there in that last 10 minutes... I'm almost lost for words," Dapto coach Blake Wallace said.
"That's what Dapto is, that's what we're about as a club and to show that resilience, to show that pride in the jersey and to come away and find a way to win when it mattered, I can't fault them. I'm so proud of them."
After leading 12-6 through 55. minutes, the Canaries conceded two tries in six minutes to trail14-12 with just under three minutes to play when prop Lathem Manuela was hot late after passing.
With time ticking down, Wallace directed Pieper to take the two points in hope of a Hail Mary, that came when Gray put Piccirilli away for the match-winner with a Gidley-flick in the dying moments.
"I backed Peips' goal kicking and I thought 'there's still three minutes left, we're going to get the footy back, let's just level it up'," Wallace said.
"If we got into field goal position, we could look at that, but it took some pretty special skill to do what was done. Picco's a kid that probably second guesses himself at times and the last month, that kid is just backing himself to finish tries and he's improving every game.
"As a coach that's the most pleasing thing because he wants to get better and to see it then happen on the park for him, there's nothing more pleasing. He can finish tries and today was no exception."
The Canaries take on De La Salle at home next week, with matches against Corrimal and Thirroul to finish the season and what would be an incredible Lazarus-like effort to feature in the finals.
With his side high on confidence, Wallace is adamant it's where his side is heading with three games to play.
"The goal hasn't changed from round one to now," Wallace said.
"We've got a job to do next week against De La, we owe them one here. We're going to keep doing what we're doing and keep building. We're going to take each game as it comes, but I'm more than confident that this group can get it done."
Piccirilli grabbed the first try of the match with an incredible grab of a cross-field kick from halfback Pita Godinet midway through the first half for a 6-0 lead with Pieper's sideline conversion.
Jay Watling was equally impressive in grounding a kick from Zeik Foster a minute before halftime, with the both sides resorting to a kick testament to the defensive respective defensive effort.
Blake Wellington finished off a well-worked short-side play seven minutes into the second stanza, but it was the visitors who made most of the running from there.
Watling crossed for his second on a short side play orchestrated by Zeik Foster, who was also the beneficiary of a break from Josh Dowel in the very next set for his side's third try.
It looked a match-winning position as time counted down before Dapto produced the big play late. It halted a six-game winning streak for the Dogs, with coach Peter Hooper crediting the hosts for owning the big moment.
"It was a really great game of footy and they nailed it at the end," Hooper said.
"I thought we defended really well, it was just credit to Dapto to be honest. They came up with the big plays, they've got some pretty handy footballers there in (Brad) Taikarangi, (Pita) Godinet and Aaron Gray with that last touch. Piccirilli finished it so credit to them.
"That's footy. At the end of the day it came down to that last play and they nailed it. Sometimes you've got to appreciate the opposition. It's not real nice losing, as everyone knows, but we get to turn up next week and go again."
Elsewhere on Saturday, De La Salle handed Wests a fourth straight defeat, 34-18 at Henson Park, while Thirroul snapped a two-game losing slide with a 30-18 win over Corrimal at Gibson Park.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
