Illawarra Mercury
Home/National Sport/AFL
Photos

Northern Districts Tigers still believe despite South Coast AFL loss to Wollongong Bulldogs

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Districts have suffered another narrow loss to a South Coast AFL heavyweight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.