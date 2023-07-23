Northern Districts have suffered another narrow loss to a South Coast AFL heavyweight.
This time the Tigers lost by eight-points to the Wollongong Bulldogs at Hollymount Park on Saturday.
The 9.8.62 to 8.6.54 loss came a week after Northern Districts were beaten by just five-points in a thriller to reigning premiers Figtree Kangaroos.
The Tigers and Bulldogs won two quarters each but the Aidan Leishman-coached Bulldogs led from start to finish.
Last season's runners-up opened a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers won the second and final quarter by two and one-point respectively, not enough to close the gap.
Northern Districts coach Mick Montague was disappointed to lose but felt his team showed for the second successive week they could match it with the competition's heavyweights.
"I think, if anything, there's a bit of belief there that we can match it with the two top sides, the premiers and the runners-up. But it is also one of those ones that we haven't beat them yet," he said.
"So the belief is there that we can match it, but we just need to try and knock one of them off now.
"We won't see Bulldogs again unless we meet them in a semifinal or grand final. We've got one more shot though at Figgy to see what we can do."
Montague praised the way his backline and midfield played in the "arm wrestle" against the Bulldogs.
"They led all the way but we were always in the contest and made a little bit of a charge to get within eight points," he said.
"We just sort of had a few lapses again. If you do that against a quality side like the Bulldogs, they'll make you pay, which they did."
Montague said the Tigers were now solely concentrated on their next task, getting the better of a tough Shellharbour City Suns outfit next Saturday.
The Suns enjoyed a comfortable win on Saturday, downing Kiama Power 15.14.104 to 5.1.31.
"Shellharbour's going to be another tough battle next week. We can't really write them off, they've been very good," he said.
"For us it's about trying to build and win as many games as we can and see what happens because the finals is going to be upon us pretty soon."
Meantime, in the other round 12 fixture on Saturday, the Figtree Kangaroos hammered the Wollongong Lions 14.11.95 to 3.5.23.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.