Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
What's on

South Coast Food and Wine Festival voted one of Australia's best, returns in October 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 23 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Food and Wine Festival was voted in the Top 10 of Australia's best, by a popular travel website. Picture supplied
South Coast Food and Wine Festival was voted in the Top 10 of Australia's best, by a popular travel website. Picture supplied

Tickets have gone on sale for one of the nation's best culinary events a short drive from Wollongong, The South Coast Food and Wine Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.