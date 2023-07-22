Tickets have gone on sale for one of the nation's best culinary events a short drive from Wollongong, The South Coast Food and Wine Festival.
From seafood to secret recipes, see 50 of the best producers the coast has to offer - all on show across Friday October 13 and October 14, at the Moona Moona Creek Reserve Huskisson, in Jervis Bay.
It comes as the event was recently named one of the top ten food and wine festivals in Australia by travel website JumpOn.
"We are absolutely honoured and incredibly proud," organisers said on social media.
"Thank you, we are oh so proud ... and [of] our wonderfully talented network of restaurants, chefs, producers, farmers, distilleries, breweries and of course our Nowra Farmers Market."
For this year's celebration, patrons can expect celebrated chefs, stunning beachfront locations, music, Nowra Farmers Market Masterclasses, pop-up street food from top restaurants, distilleries, the best from wineries and breweries, plus plenty of oysters.
The program of events and list of producers is yet to be revealed, though festival organisers have let slip super chef Seong Mi Kim from Mama Kim's Kitchen will be dishing up delights.
Adult tickets start at $22, children aged 5 to 17 are $5, while kids aged 4 and under are free.
According to the event website, tickets include entry into the festival village, one welcome drink for adults, a souvenir keep cup, live entertainment.
For more details, visit: https://www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au/
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.