The road to the Group Seven rugby league finals is not yet secured for Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and the Jamberoo Superoos.
Both the Bulldogs and Superoos lost on Saturday to Gerringong Lions and the Stingrays of Shellharbour respectively.
With just three regular season rounds to be played Milton and Jamberoo have 14 competition points each, to be in fifth and sixth-place respectively on the ladder.
The Stingrays lead the way after 15 rounds, with their latest victory taking them to 24 points.
But the Tom Warner-coached outfit didn't have it all their own way at Kevin Walsh Oval, with the home side Jamberoo first to score and headed to the halftime sheds 8-6 ahead.
The Stingrays though clicked into gear in the second half and did enough to secure a hard-fought 24-16 victory over the desperate Superoos.
Gerringong though had a much easier time of things in their 34-16 victory over Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Mick Cronin Oval.
In fact the Scott Stewart-coached Lions had raced to a 22-nil lead before the Bulldogs touched the ball.
The game was all but over at halftime with Gerringong leading 34-0.
Stewart was glad to return to winning ways after a last-start loss to the high-flying Shellharbour Sharks.
"We started on fire and they were probably a little bit off the pace," he said.
"We played some good footy in the first half and then they really came at us the second half when we had a couple of blokes come off.
"It was good for some of the younger fellas to get out there and get some minutes in the second half."
Looking ahead, Stewart said the aim now was to secure a top-three spot heading into the finals.
"We've got three games against sides that we enjoy playing in Albion Park, Warilla and Jamberoo," he said.
"We have a lot of guys after this weekend who hopefully will be back to close to full strength and we'll look at building going into the semifinals.
"We still have to secure our spot in the top three. Nowra is right behind us and is looking to sneak in, There's still a lot to play for."
Three more matches will complete round 15 on Sunday.
The pick of the games will take place at Bomaderry Sports Complex, with the Shellharbour Sharks looking to pick up their ninth win on the trot, at the expense of the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
At Kiama Showground the vistors Warilla-Lake South Gorillas will look to send departing coach Troy Grant a winner with a victory over the Kiama Knights.
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles hosts Berry-Shoalhaven Heads at Centenary Field in the other game.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
