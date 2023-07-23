Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Race for Group Seven finals heats up following big wins to Gerringong and Stingrays

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 23 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong Lions downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 34-16 at Mick Cronin Oval on Saturday. Picture by Game Face Photography
Gerringong Lions downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 34-16 at Mick Cronin Oval on Saturday. Picture by Game Face Photography

The road to the Group Seven rugby league finals is not yet secured for Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and the Jamberoo Superoos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.