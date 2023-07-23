A music promoter's "best family holiday ever" in the Snowy Mountains in summer was the catalyst for a new music festival to be held in the heart of the region which has already secured headline acts Jimmy Barnes, Richard Clapton and Mahalia Barnes.
The inaugural Stranded in the Snowys in Summer festival will be held at Lake Crackenback Resort from February 12 to 16.
It is the brainchild of the Music in Paradise group, which usually hosts music and surfing events in luxury destinations such as the Maldives, Bali and the Whitsundays.
But the group has looked inland this summer.
Music in Paradise is part of the Perfect Travel Group. Its chief executive Jamie Gray pushed the Snowy Mountains as a new luxury venue after "enjoying the best family holiday ever" there.
Mr Gray said the Snowys as a destination was "comparable to some of the world-class tropical locations MIP have hosted events at for years".
Based on Mr Gray's "fun family experience, MIP decided to pivot" and looked to the Snowys as a new venue.
The acts so far secured for the festival are Jimmy Barnes, Richard Clapton and Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates. All three acts are playing their own headline gigs on three separate evenings. Numbers are capped to create an atmosphere "like a private party".
" I can proudly assure you MIP events are the most exclusive and intimate music events you will ever experience," Mr Gray said.
More performers are to be announced closer to the date.
Music in Paradise debuted at Kandooma Resort in the Maldives in 2014.
Its curator Ben Horvath has high hopes for the latest venue.
"We are super excited to make Stranded In The Snowys an annual event, just like our successful Stranded In The Whitsundays events that have been running for four years now."
Bookings and more information at www.musicinparadise.com.au.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
