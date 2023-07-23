The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Tech Waratahs 38 def. Shamrocks 22
Tech Waratahs players went and sang their victory song with their fans after an "emotional" win over Shamrocks on Saturday kept alive the Wollongong-based club's semifinal hopes.
The 38-22 win at Saunders Oval came after a week where the glamour Illawarra rugby side "copped it" from within and outside of the club for their decision to forfeit their first and second-grade fixtures against Avondale last week.
Tahs assistant coach Fred Purcell said the team was fired up to put on a good performance for 'old boys day'.
"We spoke about [forfeit drama] as a group. We said there's a lot being said from outside the club and a lot being said from inside the club.
"There were a lot of disappointed old boys and people that built a foundation for the club to be where it is now," he said.
"But, we can't control that anymore. All we can control is our training performances and our game day performances and the boys stood up today."
Purcell added the win was extra special because it kept Tech Tahs in the finals hunt and it came on the day the club was celebrating 'old boys day'.
Shoalhaven 60 def. Kiama 0
Bowral 37 def. Camden 29
The Canaries made it four wins on the trot in stunning fashion with a try to Jack Piccirilli inside the final minute, snatching a late win over the reigning premiers and keeping their finals hopes afloat.
Watling and Blake Wellington got across from short-side plays while Zeik Foster benefitted from the only genuine defensive lapse of the game that allowed barnstorming Josh Dowel to waltz through the Canaries in mid-field.
Ever-cool Canaries captain Troy Pieper showed impeccable poise to nail a penalty goal from 40 metres out, with the big three of Pita Godinet, Brad Taikarangi and Aaron Gray combining to put Piccirilli away for the match-winner with 1.10 on the clock.
"The mind's are a crazy thing and what these boys have been showing over the last month, the way they've just turned it, the belief that they've got, to do what they've just done there in that last 10 minutes... I'm almost lost for words," Dapto coach Blake Wallace said.
"I backed Peips' goal kicking and I thought 'there's still three minutes left, we're going to get the footy back, let's just level it up'. If we got into field goal position, we could look at that, but it took some pretty special skill to do what was done.
"Picco's a kid that probably second guesses himself at times and the last month, that kid is just backing himself to finish tries and he's improving every game.
"As a coach that's the most pleasing thing because he wants to get better and to see it then happen on the park for him, there's nothing more pleasing. He can finish tries and today was no exception.
"That's what Dapto is, that's what we're about as a club and to show that resilience, to show that pride in the jersey and to come away and find a way to win when it mattered, I can't fault them. I'm so proud of them."
Gerringong Lions 34 def. Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 16
The road to the Group Seven rugby league finals is not yet secured for Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and the Jamberoo Superoos.
Both the Bulldogs and Superoos lost on Saturday to Gerringong Lions and the Stingrays of Shellharbour respectively.
With just three regular season rounds to be played Milton and Jamberoo have 14 competition points each, to be in fifth and sixth-place respectively on the ladder.
The Stingrays lead the way after 15 completed rounds, with their latest victory taking them to 24 points.
But the Tom Warner-coached outfit didn't have it all their own way at Kevin Walsh Oval, with the home side Jamberoo first to score and headed to the halftime sheds 8-6 ahead.
The Stingrays though clicked into gear in the second half and did enough to secure a hard-fought 24-16 victory over the desperate Superoos.
Gerringong though had a much easier time of things in their 34-16 victory over Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Mick Cronin Oval.
"We started on fire and they were probably a little bit off the pace," Lions coach Scott Stewart said.
"We played some good footy in the first half and then they really came at us the second half when we had a couple of blokes come off.
"It was good for some of the younger fellas to get out there and get some minutes in the second half."
Stingrays of Shellharbour 24 def. Jamberoo Superoos 16
Warilla-Lakes South Gorillas 60 def. Kiama Knights 6
Shellharbour Sharks 42 def. Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 6
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles 14 def. Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 6
Wollongong Olympic 4 def. Corrimal 0
The Wollongong Olympic juggernaut has kept on rolling with a 4-0 win against Corrimal on Saturday in front of their home supporters.
Olympic had the majority of possession in their victory. The side took the lead midway through the first half when Mark Every was in the right place to convert from a set piece situation.
Early in the second half, captain Chris Price pretty much put the result beyond doubt with a header squeezing in between goalkeeper Harrison Matias and the post to give them a 2-0 advantage.
Nick Littler then got into the action late in the second half via a Guy Knight free kick put onto the head of the towering defender.
It was a moment to remember for youth grade player Gabriel Zapata in the final stages after he came off the bench to make it four for his team.
A month ago, many were questioning the ability of the defending grand final champions after being smashed 7-1 by Bulli. Since then, they have beaten leaders Albion Park twice (once in the league and once in the Bert Bampton Cup), and have won four straight in the IPL.
In that same time, they have conceded just the once and scored 16.
Coach Matt Bailey said he had full belief in his team.
"I've got big belief in this group," he said.
"Last year we had quite a disruptive season but once we got that ball rolling we were very hard to beat in the back end of the year.
"I think we went seven or eight games without being beaten. This end of the year is when we play our best football. That's when the big games are and we've got the right players and the right squad to combat that."
Helensburgh 1 def. Cringila 0
Albion Park 10 def. Bellambi 0
Bulli 3 def. Tarrawanna 1
South Coast 0 drew. Port Kembla 0
Coniston 2. def Wollongong United 0
Wolves 6 def. Sydney FC 2
The Wolves were given a potential glimpse into the future during their 6-2 win against Sydney FC in Wollongong on Sunday.
It was a louder than usual WIN Stadium due to the atmosphere provided by the travelling active support, called 'the cove'.
A world with a massive 'wolf den' could be reality not too far down the track should they be entered into the upcoming National Second Tier - to be announced in August - or be given a direct license to the A-League in the future.
From the off, Sydney's active support group added a sensational atmosphere for the match with their constant chanting and overall noise which gave the stadium a massive buzz.
But in the end, it was the home support cheering loudest.
"This is what Australian football needs," hat trick hero Chris McStay said.
"All the youngsters coming out supporting the local sides
"The NPL has some great talent. So it's great to see it and hopefully it's the same next home game."
Wollongong Bulldogs 9.8.62 def. Northern Districts Tigers 8.6.54
Northern Districts have suffered another narrow loss to a South Coast AFL heavyweight.
This time the Tigers lost by eight-points to the Wollongong Bulldogs at Hollymount Park on Saturday.
The 9.8.62 to 8.6.54 loss came a week after Northern Districts were beaten by just five-points in a thriller to reigning premiers Figtree Kangaroos.
The Tigers and Bulldogs won two quarters each but the Aidan Leishman-coached Bulldogs led from start to finish.
Northern Districts coach Mick Montague was disappointed to lose but felt his team showed for the second successive week they could match it with the competition's heavyweights.
"I think, if anything, there's a bit of belief there that we can match it with the two top sides, the premiers and the runners-up. But it is also one of those ones that we haven't beat them yet," he said.
"So the belief is that we can match it, but we just need to try and knock one of them off now."
Figtree Kangaroos 14.11.95 def. Wollongong Lions 3.5.23
Shellharbour City Suns 15.14.104 def. Kiama Power 5,1.31
