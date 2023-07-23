Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Updated July 23 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra Rugby Union

Tech Waratahs 38 def. Shamrocks 22

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.