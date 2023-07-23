A Wollongong man has been released on bail after allegedly using a chainsaw in a "vicious assault" that targeted his family members.
Robert John Speirs, 54, faced Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, July 23 where his lawyer Joshua Lawson applied for bail on his behalf.
Police had charged Speirs with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of stalking and one count of common assault after what police prosecutor sergeant David Weaver described as a "vicious assault".
In what Mr Weaver said were a "disturbing" set of allegations, Speirs allegedly used a chainsaw to chop up a mattress, before making threats against his in-laws. Speirs then allegedly assaulted two of his family members, including biting and punching them.
Once police arrived, they saw Speirs allegedly with blood on him and had used a car to block the alleged victim from leaving the address in their own vehicle.
Mr Weaver submitted that this showed "a certain amount of premeditation that took place".
Police also allege that Speirs had been drinking continuously for the days prior to the incident and that the allegations raised the prospect of prison time for Speirs, were he to be found guilty.
Mr Lawson said while the allegations were "serious" there were conditions that could be imposed that would mitigate the risks for further offending and protect the alleged victims.
Speirs, who suffers from a permanent shoulder injury as a result of his work as a mechanic in the miner which has incapacitated him and prevented him from working as well as an ongoing dust disease that required extensive medical intervention, would find spending time in jail "all the more burdensome", Mr Lawson said.
Mr Lawson proposed that Speirs live at his parents' Keiraville address, not contact the alleged victims and not enter West Wollongong except for medical treatment and only in the company of one of his parents.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard accepted these conditions, while noting the allegations were "disturbing", and required Speirs to not drink alcohol or take drugs, unless those drugs are prescribed.
Speirs will return to Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, July 27.
