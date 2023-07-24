Cloud pattern signals change in the weather

I thought some reference would have been made in or to the Illawarra Mercury regarding the splendidly beautiful cloud formation last Thursday afternoon (July 20) over our Wollongong region and far beyond.
But rather than looking up, people's eyes may have been focused downwards at their smartphone weather app.
It was a great example of a mackerel sky, whereby the small clouds look like fish scales. In times gone by they were seen as a sign of a forthcoming change in the weather, usually adverse, and particularly by sailors.
Appropriately, I took this photograph near Sandon Point overlooking the Tasman Sea. Incidentally, Friday's weather was far from pleasant.
Mike Morphett, Thirroul
According to my dictionary, a "faction," is "a group of people, acting together, with a common purpose in mind." On this basis, factions abound in various forms in all societies. In many cases they are formed to try and achieve different objectives to those of other factions. It's the way of the world. Tribalism has always been a feature of human evolution.
Labor's Andrew Leigh, the MP for Fenner complains that factionalism in the ALP is resulting in some of the best people for leadership roles being overlooked, because they are not in either of the Left or Right factions. No doubt true. Factionalism is however a fact of political life at all levels. It's here to stay.
To my way of thinking, the obvious solution for Labor MPs who agree with Andrew, as in fact I do, is to form a "moderate" faction. If you can't beat them, join them.
John Martin, Woonona
Robodebt exemplifies how government agencies can access human data, turn it into an algorithm and punish people. What is needed now is for any human data that is accessible to government be safe from exploitation from contractors and political agendas.
How much data that's collected on people by government and industry should now be examined by a royal commission to protect the innocent from those that want to control and bully them. Any data that's collected by retailers should also be subject to this inquiry.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
