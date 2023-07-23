Soward finds positives despite Dragons' first-up NRLW defeat

Dragons coach Jamie Soward insists there were some green shoots in his side's season-opener despite suffering a heavy defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.
The Knights lead 18-0 through 30 minutes, and 26-6 with eight minutes left, with Dragons new No. 1 Teagan Berry producing a solo try in each half - the second an 80-metre dash - to keep respectability in the scoreline.
Rugby Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong also crossed from close range on NRLW debut, but the Dragons never really looked like challenging the reigning premiers in Newcastle.
While much has been made of the high profile departures from the club prior to the 2023 season, Soward was left far more frustrated by the fact no media turned up to the post-game presser than his side's performance.
"I thought there was some really good positive stuff for us," Soward said.
"Obviously we leaked some points, and we'll fix that, but overall I was pretty happy with the squad. We saw the flashes of how we want to play out there, we just need to be a bit more resilient in defence.
"This is a really good side, that we played today in Newcastle. A lot of those girls have had combos and been there and played together and you saw that, whereas we looked a little bit fresh and probably went off our plan a little bit.
"Getting back to training next week, we'll look at some tape, we'll fix some stuff defensively but I thought, overall, I was really proud of the girl's effort. We had a couple of debutants, we had 11 club debutants.
"We had a girl who turned 18 last week, in Ella Koster, who was outstanding, and I thought our best player was Alexis Tauaneai. That's bright signs for our club and our group."
It was a first full outing for a new spine featuring Berry alongside marquee halves Raecene McGregor and Nathan-Wong. While Berry made a fine fist of her fullback debut, Soward said the combinations were undoubtedly a work in progress.
"You look at Rae and you look at Tyla and their combination together, I thought we saw glimpses of that," Soward said.
"At times they probably took a backward step to each other. [Nathan-Wong] looked at home straight away. She scored a try and we see the touches there.
"I just need to educate the rest of the team around what Tyla wants to do and then work out when Tyla's going to press the button and go on something, what does that look like for everyone else? You can see she's seeing maybe a couple of plays ahead.
"We just need to work on that and it'll be time, they've only played 70-90 minutes together. I still think there's some stuff there that Teagan needs to work on, but the raw talent's there, which is nice to be able to have that at the back.
"She's getting her education up, she's been wanting a crack and she's been working really hard for it. I think we're going to get a lot better and in a couple of weeks we'll be a totally different side."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
