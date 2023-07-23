Local ocean lovers protective of their turf have caused a stir by erecting handmade signs at one of Wollongong's famed surf spots.
"Locals only, blow-ins not welcome!" adorned a wooden board staged on the grass at Sandon Point in Bulli at the weekend, with a similar warning attached to a light pole in the carpark.
The Mercury spoke with an array of onlookers watching the waves and inspecting the newly installed sign.
Some were in favour of the warning, while others believed it gave the region (and the sport) a bad reputation. Many asked to remain anonymous in fear of backlash.
"There needs to be a pecking order otherwise it's just [chaos] out there and people can get hurt, people have died out there," one local surfer said.
"Even the young fellas from Sandon Point [Boardriders], they're encouraged by the older guys to wait outside until they earn the right [to sit out the back]."
One visiting surfer from Newcastle agreed the signs could be perceived as "aggressive" but said that may not have been in the intention.
"It's an unwritten rule in surfing and if you just follow the rules it's all good," said another surfer.
The rules he's referring to are like tribal words of wisdom passed down from surfer to surfer, generations to generations, and can often be found on signs at some Australian beaches.
They refer to etiquette around not getting in people's way, being polite and courteous, and not hogging all the waves.
"I don't see why people get super protective over their spot, it's a bit outdated as now everyone travels for a surf," another man told the Mercury.
This surfer said he hit the break regularly and said it could get quite "competitive", while he's still treated like a "blow-in" despite having moved to the area some time ago.
"You're not a local unless you were born here," he said.
One man said his 14-year-old son is often in the line-up being yelled at with expletives by grown men who "think they own the place".
"It's vandalism, it's littering and it's bloody disgusting and no-one owns that [Sandon Point]," another local surfer said.
"It's the worst element of surfing, but not restricted to here, localism. [The sign is probably from] the same guys who are bullies out there ... it's stinks."
Another man welcomed the sign and said there needed to be more of them, while another said it "painted a bad light" of surfers but Sandon Point had a reputation for an "aggressive" lineup, he said.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
