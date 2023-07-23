Illawarra Mercury
Warilla rout Kiama while Group Seven rivals Shellharbour Sharks win for a ninth straight time

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
July 23 2023
There was finally some good news for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas on Sunday, with the reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers handing the Kiama Knights a 60-6 drubbing.

