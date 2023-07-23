There was finally some good news for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas on Sunday, with the reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers handing the Kiama Knights a 60-6 drubbing.
A long injury-list and ill discipline had seen the Gorillas win only four games heading into their round 15 showdown at Kiama Showground.
But everything seemed to click for Troy Grant's men, who crossed for 12 tries in the 54-point win.
Classy full-back Justin Jones had a day out, crossing for four tries, while centre Kye Deane and winger James Hoy bagged two meat pies each.
Duke Grant, Darnell Walker, Jamie Burns and Jake Brisbane also crossed for a try each, with Brisbane pulling the strings in a masterclass performance.
Read more: Road to Group Seven finals heating up
The classy five-eighth led his team superbly, with his general kicking game causing the Knights constant problems.
While the Gorillas have a mathematical chance of making the finals if results go their way over the remaining three rounds, Grant was only concerned with finishing the year strongly to reward the players and fans for "sticking tough" during a difficult season.
"We've been working towards a performance like this for a number of weeks. It was good to finally produce, especially in the first half, where we minimised our errors and really capitalised on our chances," the coach said.
"A few errors crept in the second half but we got back to what we were doing in the first half and it worked.
"We've been building, we haven't been getting beat by these sort of score lines. To come away with victory with this score line today is just reward for the effort the boys have been pitting in.
"The attitude has been great around the club and the team haven't been too far away in recent weeks. For whatever reason we just couldn't get over the line for a W. It's a great result for us heading into the week off."
Warilla never looked like losing after racing to a 24-0 lead midway through the first half.
The visitors capitalised when Kiama centre Ethan Ford was marched by the referee for 10 minutes for backchat, adding two late tries to go to the halftime break 34-6 ahead.
Kiama had their own opportunity to play against a team a man down when Brisbane was sin-binned for 10 minutes for an off-the-ball incident.
But it was Warilla who lifted and scored two of their own tries when Brisbane was off the field.
Grant was loathe to single out any of his players, saying they all played their part, but he admitted Brisbane and Jones were a class above at Kiama Showground.
"His general play and kicking game was brilliant. Some of those balls that went up got us a lot of ball back. The big fella really controlled our attack. He was very good today," he said of Brisbane.
"Look all the boys have been trying really hard but it was good to see Jonesy get some reward. The last couple of weeks he has been getting around that middle again and coming with the form he had last year.
"Today he did really well. We had some ball and he got some benefits from it. It was good to see."
Meantime, about 40 kilometres down the road, Shellharbour Sharks, the hottest team in the Group Seven competition won for a ninth straight time, downing Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 42-6 at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
In the other match on Sunday, Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles beat Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 14-6 at Centenary Field.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.