Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons half Sullivan free to look elsewhere, Mbye off to England: Flanagan

By Fraser Barton
Updated July 23 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Sullivan haas been told he's OK to leave. Pictures by Adam McLean
Jayden Sullivan haas been told he's OK to leave. Pictures by Adam McLean

St George Illawarra has told playmaker Jayden Sullivan he is free to find another club as 2024 coach Shane Flanagan believes the club retain captain Ben Hunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.