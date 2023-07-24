Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'A good teacher and a good person'; remembering TIGS teacher Monica Watt

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monica Watt helped shape so many people's lives in her 40 years as a teacher and deputy principal at TIGS. Picture by Kirk Gilmour
Monica Watt helped shape so many people's lives in her 40 years as a teacher and deputy principal at TIGS. Picture by Kirk Gilmour

Long-serving TIGS teacher and deputy headmaster Monica Watt always put the students ahead of herself - even when she had cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.