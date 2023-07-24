Illawarra Mercury
Craig Lindsley faces Wollongong Local Court accused of choking woman hours after being granted bail

Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Craig Lindlsey was granted bail for the second time in two days. Picture from Facebook
A man accused of choking a woman just hours after being granted strict bail has been afforded a second chance, with his lawyer describing the breach as a "stupid, silly and impulsive decision".

