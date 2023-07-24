A man accused of choking a woman just hours after being granted strict bail has been afforded a second chance, with his lawyer describing the breach as a "stupid, silly and impulsive decision".
Craig Lindsley, 58, faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday, charged with contravening an apprehended violence order, common assault, and damaging property.
The court heard Lindsley was released on bail on Sunday morning, and that he went to the alleged victim's address - which he was banned from attending - that afternoon.
Police will allege it was during this visit that Lindsley assaulted the woman, choked her for about 20 seconds and damaged her property.
"He breaches bail immediately with an allegation of assault," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis labelled Lindsley's decision to go to the woman's home as "stupid, silly and impulsive" - but said he went there solely for the purpose of picking up his belongings.
"The other problem is, he's choked her," Magistrate Girotto said.
"Allegedly," Lagopodis responded.
"Well there's facts that support it ... that say he's held it for 20 seconds," Magistrate Girotto said.
Lindsley was released for the second time in two days. He was ordered to live in Berry, report to Lake Illawarra police station thrice weekly, and comply with the apprehended violence order.
He was also banned from entering the suburb the alleged victim lives in.
"One more breach, and you won't get bail," Magistrate Girotto warned.
Lindsley will return to court in August.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
