A Wollongong man accused of threatening to harm a woman's pet cat has violated court orders by sending her a further text message, prompting a magistrate to advise him to move on.
"This fixation is just not acceptable," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Kenneth James Bowman on Monday, July 24.
"People break up all the time and if someone doesn't want to be with you, then go lick your wounds and get on with it ... Just leave her alone."
The alleged victim had ended her relationship with Bowman, 39, in June, with police alleging Bowman bombarded her more than 100 text messages, phone calls and voice mail messages since.
Some of the messages allegedly included threats to take the woman's cats from her home and "take drastic action" towards her, according to tendered court documents.
Police allege Bowman followed up his texts with unannounced visits to the woman's home, where he would knock and she would pretend to not be there.
Bowman, a bike technician and casual chef, was arrested on July 6 and later bailed, with an apprehended violence order put in place prohibiting him from contacting the woman.
However he found himself back behind bars after sending her another text on July 19.
"Have me locked up for this if you want to ... But I miss you. Terribly. It still hurts. Hope you are well," Bowman's text message to the woman read, which she later reported to police.
Bowman was arrested on July 23 and sought his release at Wollongong Local Court next day.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin opposed bail arguing Bowman was "testing the waters in how far he could go" with breaching his court orders, also pointing to the "significant volume of messages" stemming from his earlier charges.
"There are some pretty awful threats about killing a pet," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
"I did not send that text," Bowman replied.
Magistrate Girotto found Bowman's most recent text message amounted to a breach of the apprehended violence order, and released him on bail with a stern warning.
"It hurts, someone's dumped you, but get on with your life and leave her alone," Magistrate Girotto.
"Just comply with the AVO because if it happens one more time, you're staying in custody."
Bowman will return to court on August 22.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
