Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'Get on with your life': Wollongong man Kenneth James Bowman violates court order by texting ex

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kenneth Bowman was granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook
Kenneth Bowman was granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook

A Wollongong man accused of threatening to harm a woman's pet cat has violated court orders by sending her a further text message, prompting a magistrate to advise him to move on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.