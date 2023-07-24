Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Exercise Talisman Sabre begins with a bang at Beecroft Weapons Range

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lieutenant General Hiroki Kobayashi, Vice Chief of Staff of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force speaks with Commodore Flotillas, Commodore Paul O'Grady, at the Beecroft Weapons Range in the lead up to Exercise Talisman Sabre. Picture by SGT Andrew Sleeman.
Lieutenant General Hiroki Kobayashi, Vice Chief of Staff of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force speaks with Commodore Flotillas, Commodore Paul O'Grady, at the Beecroft Weapons Range in the lead up to Exercise Talisman Sabre. Picture by SGT Andrew Sleeman.

After being postponed the day before due to weather, Japanese missiles were fired from the Beecroft Peninsula on the morning of Saturday, July 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.