Five teenagers from Wollongong have done their region proud, wowing judges on the season return for television talent show The Voice, on Sunday night.
The boy band, known as Overnight (Tyler Wade, 18, Harry Herbert, 18, Emerson Garcia, 18, Kye Spindler 18, and Jai Ellevsen, 17) set the stage alight with an energetic take on Backstreet Boys' Larger Than Life.
Schmick dance choreography - including a back flip - brought the house down, ending with a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges chairs turning around in excitement on the Seven Network show.
Overnight are a close-knit group of high school best mates, inspired by the likes of Harry Styles and One Direction, and all yearning to make their mark on the music industry.
"That was unbelievable," said Jason Derulo, who then explained they should choose him as their mentor as he already had a vision and plan to bring them stardom.
But, Rita Ora busted out the "block button" to stop Jason nabbing the dynamic group.
"I'm so sorry Jason I had to do that, I had give females called G-Nation on my team and I took them all the way to the finals, I'm good with bands," she said.
Though Jessica Mauboy also argued she used to be in a band so "understood" the process.
The judges squabbled hard for who Overnight should choose as their mentor, but it was Guy Sebastian who was the chosen one - calling the group "organic, raw and real".
They won't be the only singing sensation from the South Coast to appear on this season of the show, with Chloe Thomson - a steelworker who loves to rollerblade - set to appear during the blind auditions also.
The ultimate winning singer(s) of The Voice will receive a recording contract, cash and other prizes.
The Voice continues on Monday night on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
