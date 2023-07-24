Empowering residents to continue learning throughout the course of their lives has inspired Wollongong City Council to seek to join an international network of cities committed to education in all forms.
Wollongong City Council will apply to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to become accredited as a Learning City.
"We know that learning is key to employment, civic engagement, better health outcomes and a more inclusive and connected community," the council's manager of library and community services Jenny Thompson said.
"Becoming a Learning City will provide a clear blueprint for us to follow and will guide the actions we take to embed learning as a key community value so that we can work towards these long-term ambitions."
Ms Thompson said Wollongong had a long history as a city that celebrated learning, as seen through such formal institutions as the University of Wollongong, TAFE, Wollongong Conservatorium of Music and the WEA Illawarra Community College.
But learning did not happen exclusively in the classroom, she said; people learnt knowledge and skills in other settings and through other organisations, including community centres and groups.
Ms Thompson said the council already played a "significant role" delivering lifelong learning.
"By becoming a UNESCO Learning City, we will link Wollongong to an international community of cities where learning is a priority," she said.
"This commitment will offer more opportunities for our community to become lifelong learners."
UNESCO defines a Learning City as one that mobilises its resources in every sector to: promote inclusive learning; revitalise learning in families and communities; facilitate workplace learning; extend the use of modern learning technologies; enhance excellence in learning; and foster a culture of lifelong learning.
Ms Thompson said everybody was a lifelong learner.
"We learn all the time - in nature, with friends or at home - and this ability helps us as individuals and communities, respond to change," she said.
To become a UNESCO Learning City, the council will need to submit an application and demonstrate capabilities and commitment to learning against set criteria.
It is working with other organisations to achieve this, including UOW, TAFE NSW, schools, and U3A.
UOW deputy vice-chancellor (academic and student life) Professor Theo Farrell said the institution recognised the need to support people in developing new knowledge and skills throughout life.
"And at UOW, lifelong learning really does mean lifelong - from the 0 to six-month-olds learning through play at the Early Start Discovery Space to students who have graduated well into their 70s and 80s, we truly believe that you are never too young or too old to learn," Professor Farrell said.
"Given the rapid pace of change in technology, demographics and workplace practices, it is becoming more common for people, over the course of their working life, to add new qualifications to stay up to date with changes in their existing industry or to learn new skills in order to change careers."
Professor Farrell said partnering in the Learning City bid would enable UOW to collaborate with other learning providers, give insight into the community's learning needs, and aligned with the university's commitment to equity and UN sustainable development goals.
Ms Thompson said the journey to becoming a Learning City was more important than simply achieving this status, and the council was working on understanding the city's learning priorities, developing a map of the learning taking place in Wollongong, and looking at where the council could help bridge gaps.
If successful in its bid, Wollongong will join Wyndham and Melton in Victoria, and Circular Head in Tasmania, as Australia's UNESCO Learning Cities.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
